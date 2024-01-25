The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Thunder-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Thunder are having an excellent season as they are not tied for first in the Western Conference. They are on a four-game win streak, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. They have already played the Pelicans this season, but that was back in November, and they lost that game by four points. In the loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Chet Holmgren had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. As a team, the Thunder did not shoot the ball well, though. They shot just 43.2 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from beyond the arc. For this game, the Thunder will have a healthy lineup.

The Pelicans are 26-18 this season, and they sit sixth in the Western Conference. They have won six of their last 10 games, and they are coming off a win against the Utah Jazz. In their win over the Thunder earlier this season, C.J. McCollum scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Zion Williamson had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 of his own points. The Pelicans shot under 40 percent from the field and just 31 percent from beyond the arc.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Pelicans Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

New Orleans Pelicans: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Thunder are having a great season, and they do a fantastic job on the offensive side of the court. Oklahoma City scores 121.9 points per game this season, and they are second in the NBA in shooting percentage, and three-point percentage. The Thunder have a tougher matchup against the Pelicans, but they seem to score no matter who they play. If the Thunder can keep this up, they will cover this spread.

The Thunder are coming off a 140-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs. They were also able to score 134 points a few games ago. Their offensive output has been a big reason for their success. When the Thunder score over 120 points in a game, they have a record of 22-5. If the Thunder can score 120 points, which is a very big possibility, they will win this game.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pelicans are a good team, and they have already held the Thunder to under 110 points this season. Oklahoma City is a very different team, but the Pelicans have remained the same defensively. It is something New Orleans needs to continue in this game. The Pelicans allow under 115 points per game on the year, and that is probably the number they need to hold the Thunder to. When New Orleans holds their opponents to under 115 points this season, they are 22-5. If the Pelicans can do that in this game, they will win.

Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game between two good teams. When it comes to picking a winner, I like the Thunder to continue playing well and win this game.

Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +2 (-110)