The Oklahoma City Thunder, equipped with a diverse group of electrifying talent positioned to make a deep playoff run in 2025, reeks of championship potential. Thunder's young core is led by MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City's 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft who is on pace for an All-Star-caliber season. Williams made significant strides in 2023-24, and served as a calatyst to OKC's impressive campaign, averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game throughout the postseason.

After leading the Western Conference with a 57-25 record, Thunder vice president and general manager Sam Presti upgraded the roster after a second-round playoff exit, primed by two key off-season aquisitions to compliment his young core. However, less than 24 hours before the final exhibition in the preseason schedule, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault faced 2024-25's first road block — Isaiah Hartenstein's preseason hand injury. Hartenstein, coupled with Presti trading Josh Giddy for Alex Caruso, were the two additions that separated Oklahoma City's stellar summer from the rest as NBA GMs voted the Thunder the best offseason moves.

However, as Williams approaches his third NBA season, the 22-year-old standout has all the tools to evolve into the Thunder's second 20+ point scorer this season and build off last year's loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs' Western Conference semifinal.

NBA GMs believe Jalen Williams will have a breakout season

In the same league survey that named the Thunder as the team that made the best off-season moves over the summer, NBA GMs voted Jalen Williams to have a breakout season in 2024-25. Williams' ascension last season put the league on notice, and while the secret's out on J-Will, at 22, his inevitable next step fits Oklahoma City's championship window to compete against the likes of the conference champion Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets.

Next to the league's MVP candidate in Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, who's also 22, and a supporting group of Caruso, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, and Aaron Wiggins, Williams enters the upcoming season with a newfound level of confidence and a clean slate, following a reflective offseason.

“I just kind of used the playoffs and my whole season to just have some reflection on things that I think I can get better at, shots that I didn't think I shot well in certain series' and just kind of went there all summer,” Williams said. “Kind of just used the playoffs as a pretty good detailed look at stuff that I want to get better at.”

The Thunder are looking forward to bearing the fruits of J-Will's labor throughout the upcoming season. As for their title chances, the team's elevated its auxilary pieces in its off-season, but with Hartenstein on ice, seeing OKC at its absolute best, remains on hold.