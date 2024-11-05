ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Nuggets predictions and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0) visit the Denver Nuggets (4-3) on Wednesday night in a highly anticipated Western Conference showdown. The Thunder have been the surprise of the young NBA season, remaining undefeated with impressive wins on both ends of the court. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (25.7 PPG, 6.9 APG) and Chet Holmgren (17.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG) have been leading the charge for OKC.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Nuggets are off to a slower start, dealing with injuries to key players. Nikola Jokic (29.6 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 10.3 APG) continues to dominate, but Denver will be without Jamal Murray and possibly Aaron Gordon. This matchup will test the Thunder’s hot start against a Nuggets team looking to regain their championship form.

Here are the Thunder-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Denver Nuggets: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Altitude, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-1

Over/Under: 2-5

Head-to-Head Last 10: 5-5 ML / 6-4 ATS / 3-7 O/U

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to extend their impressive undefeated streak when they face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The Thunder’s dynamic offense, led by the electrifying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie sensation Chet Holmgren, has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 113.3 points per game. Their balanced attack, coupled with a league-best defense allowing just 95.9 points per game, makes them a formidable opponent for the struggling Nuggets. OKC’s ability to limit opponents’ scoring while maintaining their own offensive efficiency has been the key to their perfect 7-0 start.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, have stumbled out of the gate with a 4-3 record, showing signs of a championship hangover. While Nikola Jokic continues to dominate, posting impressive numbers across the board, the team has lacked consistency and depth. The Thunder’s suffocating defense should be able to contain Denver’s supporting cast, forcing Jokic to shoulder an even heavier load. With momentum on their side and a more cohesive team performance, the Thunder are well-positioned to secure a victory on the road, further cementing their status as early-season contenders in the Western Conference.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5

Over/Under: 5-2

Head-to-Head Last 10: 5-5 ML / 4-6 ATS / 3-7 O/U

The Denver Nuggets are poised to halt the Oklahoma City Thunder’s undefeated streak when they clash at Ball Arena on Wednesday night. Despite their slower start, the defending champions have a secret weapon in Nikola Jokic, who continues to dominate with impressive averages of 29.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. The Joker’s unparalleled court vision and ability to elevate his teammates’ performance will be crucial in breaking down the Thunder’s league-leading defense. Moreover, the Nuggets’ home-court advantage at the Mile High City, where altitude plays a significant role, could prove decisive in wearing down the Thunder’s high-energy play.

While the Thunder have been impressive, their 7-0 record may be masking some vulnerabilities. The Nuggets’ experience in high-pressure situations, honed during their championship run, gives them a mental edge. Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook’s contributions on both ends of the floor will be key in containing the Thunder’s dynamic duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. Additionally, the Nuggets’ ability to control the pace and force the Thunder into half-court sets could disrupt their offensive rhythm. The Nuggets are well-positioned to remind the league why they’re the reigning champions and hand the Thunder their first loss of the season.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Predictions & Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder look like they are in a prime position to continue their impressive unbeaten streak as they visit the Denver Nuggets. Despite the Nuggets’ home-court advantage, the Thunder’s balanced attack and league-leading defense give them the edge in this matchup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren have been stellar for OKC, while the team’s depth has overwhelmed opponents. The Thunder’s ability to limit scoring while maintaining offensive efficiency should prove challenging for the Nuggets, who have struggled with consistency early in the season. While Nikola Jokic remains a dominant force for Denver, the absence of Jamal Murray and potential limitations on Aaron Gordon could leave the Nuggets short-handed. The Thunder’s suffocating defense should be able to contain Denver’s supporting cast, forcing Jokic to shoulder an even heavier load. Expect the Thunder to cover the 6-point spread, leveraging their momentum and team cohesion to secure a road victory against the defending champions.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Predictions & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -6 (-110), Under 223 (-110)