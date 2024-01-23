The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now coming off of three consecutive victories as they look to continue to stay at the top of the Western Conference standings when they head out on the road for their first of three road games when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Thunder-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Oklahoma City (30-13) is at its peak right now winning each of their last three games and are sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings along with the Minnesota Timberwolves who they just beat two games ago. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making a strong case for MVP averaging 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 54.9% shooting from the floor. It's not only Gilgeous-Alexander who's been putting in the work for the Thunder it's also guys like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Luguentz Dort who are great complimentary pieces making this team as formidable as they are. The Thunder look to keep things rolling when they head to San Antonio to take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

San Antonio (8-35) is sitting dead last in the Western Conference with just eight wins in 43 games played this season. The Spurs have been dreadful in every sense of the word. However, they did give the Philadelphia 76ers a run for their money in a 133-123 loss but they couldn't contain Joel Embiid who had himself a career game scoring 70 points with 18 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama tried his best to go punch for punch with Embiid with 33 points to go along with seven rebounds in just 28 minutes. The Spurs still have a long way to go before they can start winning against the elite in the NBA and they get another matchup against the Western Conference's best when they play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder in this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Spurs Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Get ready for an electrifying matchup on Wednesday night, folks, as the Oklahoma City Thunder head south to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the AT&T Center. It's a clash of contrasting styles, a battle of young guns on both teams. But after a deep dive into the stats, the trends, and the intangibles, I'm predicting a Thunder victory on the road.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on an absolute tear. The young Canadian superstar is averaging a scorching 31.1 points per game this season, good for 3rd in the league, and his offensive arsenal is breathtaking. From smooth midrange pull-ups to explosive drives to step-back threes, Shai is a matchup nightmare for any defender, and the Spurs' young backcourt just doesn't have the firepower to contain him. Expect a dominant performance from SGA, leading the Thunder charge.

Gregg Popovich is a legendary coach, but even he's struggling to find a consistent winning formula with this young Spurs team. Their reliance on the three-pointer can be feast or famine, and their inconsistent defense has left them vulnerable to high-scoring opponents. The Thunder, with their offensive firepower and defensive tenacity, seem tailor-made to exploit the Spurs' weaknesses. Pop might have some tricks up his sleeve, but I don't see him having enough answers for the Thunder's well-oiled machine.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are scorching hot as they come into this road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. But before you crown the young guns, there's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom, with his unicorn-like skillset and sky-high potential, is about to unleash a whirlwind in the AT&T Center, leaving the Thunder gasping for air.

Wembanyama isn't just a rookie, he's a basketball anomaly. His 7'4″ frame glides with the grace of a gazelle, his handles are silky smooth for his size, and his shot selection is surprisingly polished. Imagine Rudy Gobert with Steph Curry's range and Kevin Durant's footwork. That's Wembanyama, and the Thunder simply don't have the tools to contain him. Chet Holmgren might be a promising rookie center, but he's still learning the ropes. Wembanyama will feast in the paint, swat away shots at will, and launch fadeaway threes that leave defenders bewildered.

Wembanyama is the headliner, but the Spurs have a deep and talented supporting cast. Zack Collins is a force in the paint, Keldon Johnson is a defensive menace, and Devin Vassell is a rising star. Any one of these players can step up and have a big night, making the Spurs a difficult team to predict. The Thunder might have Shai, but the Spurs have a great cast to even give a team like the surging Thunder something to think about every minute on the floor.

Final Thunder-Spurs Prediction & Pick

So, while the Thunder's young guns which include an MVP hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are exciting and their recent form is impressive, don't count out the young and exciting Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Thunder are poised to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs this season and a team like the Spurs is just a stepping stone in making that a reality. Ultimately, expect Gilgeous-Alexander to style on the Spurs much like Joel Embiid did just a game ago as they cover this spread and continue their hot streak in the Western Conference.

Final Thunder-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110), -310, Over 240.5 (-110)