The Detroit Tigers and infielder Gio Urshela have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract for the 2024 season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Gio Urshela is a 32-year-old infielder, and the Tigers believed his ability to hit left-handed pitching is suited well for what they needed this offseason, according to Passan.
The Tigers are adding Urshela to a team that is trying to emerge as a playoff contender with young talent on the roster. Urshela is known for playing third base, but he can play other spots in the infield in a pinch, if needed. He started his career in Cleveland, before spending a short time with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was known as a glove-first player at the time.
In 2019, Urshela had his best season of his career with the New York Yankees. He stayed with the Yankees through the 2021 season. He was then traded to the Minnesota Twins along with Gary Sanchez in the deal that sent Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to New York. Urshela had a successful year with the Twins in 2022.
Urshela spent the 2023 season with the Angels, and regressed from an offensive standpoint.
Throughout the offseason, the Yankees, New York Mets and Miami Marlins were teams rumored to be interested in signing Urshela. Ultimately, he joins a young Tigers team, and will likely have a role as a platoon bat, based on Passan's report that the team likes his ability to hit left-handed pitching. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back to his 2022 form.