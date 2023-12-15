The newly signed free agent pitcher channeled a Motor City legend after inking his new deal.

Regardless of the sport, free-agent signings can fire up a city and a fan base. Newly signed Tigers' right-hander Jack Flaherty was eager to get the Comerica Park faithful fired up with a social media post of a player synonymous with a title in Detroit. Check it out here.

The 28-year-old, seven-year MLB vet signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Tigers Thursday. Posting a photo of Detroit Piston and NBA legend Isiah Thomas subtly revealed his wish to help return the city to its sports glory days, a tall order for the somewhat faceless Tigers.

Thomas and the “Bad Boy” Pistons won back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990 during a run of three straight NBA Finals appearances.

While they might not be among the most memorable of Detroit's sports successes, they're certainly not the most recent — although it has been 15 years since Detroit's last title in the “big four” American sports leagues.

The Detroit Shock earned their third WNBA title in 2008, the same year the Detroit Red Wings hoisted their eleventh Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are mired in a nine-year playoff drought — tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the longest in MLB.

They're about to enter their fourth season under manager A.J. Hinch, who has compiled a 202-252 record (.445%) since joining the club. Hinch, who was manager of the Houston Astros for their much-maligned 2017 World Series championship, believes the Tigers are getting closer to competing.

In 114⅓ innings across 27 starts with the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles last season, Flaherty recorded 148 strikeouts and 66 walks with an ERA of 4.99.

He joins an up-and-coming Tigers rotation that includes newly-signed vet Kenta Maeda and heralded young arms like Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Matt Manning.