The Detroit Tigers will continue their four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at Angels Stadium. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Tigers-Angels prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Tigers-Angels Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. Griffin Canning

Reese Olson (2-8) with a 3.35 ERA

Last Start: Olson went 6 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out three in a win over the Chicago White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Olson has not won a game on the road yet, as he is 0-4 with a 3.38 ERA over eight starts away from Comerica Park.

Griffin Canning (3-8) with a 4.78 ERA

Last Start: Canning was exceptional in his last outing, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out five in a win over the Oakland Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Canning is 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA over nine starts at Angels Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Angels Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -132

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Angels

Time: 10:07 PM ET/7:07 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have found themselves stumbling over the last few weeks. Somehow, they could not score a single run against Davis Daniel on Thursday at the Big A, as the rookie shut them down over eight innings. That has been the major consensus for Detroit recently, as they are just not doing enough at the plate.

The Tigers are only 24th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, 23rd in runs, 25th in home runs, and 21st in slugging percentage. Unfortunately, things have not gone well for any of their sluggers, and they are just not making contact. But there have been some beacons of hope.

Riley Greene is hot lately, especially after clubbing two home runs in a game against the Houston Astros. Yes, the Tigers have sorely missed Kerry Carpenter. But Greene has done better lately, giving the Tigers some hope for future things. So far, he is batting .263 with 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 50 runs. These numbers put Greene on a trajectory of 30 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 100 runs. Those are great stats, no matter how you look at it.

But despite how bad the hitting has been, the pitching has been decent. Olson has pitched well and is part of a rotation that ranks 11th in baseball. Yet, he has also been a victim of bad run support. His bullpen has been average, ranking 16th in baseball.

The Tigers will cover the spread if they can clobber together some hits and score early. Then, they need a good outing from Olson.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have stumbled, as predicted, this season. Sadly, things have been bad, and the Angels have lingered near the bottom of the standings. It does not help when the offense is struggling.

The offense is 19th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 21st in runs and slugging percentage. Yet, it is also 13th in home runs, as it has occasionally shown some power this season.

Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon are still injured but are making progress, which has caused some issues for a Halos team that is never prepared for their inevitable injuries. Because of this, the Angels have had to rely on guys like Willie Calhoun and Luis Rengifo. But the Angels have not had much production from rookies like Nolan Schanuel, who is batting just .228 with eight home runs, 26 RBIs, and 26 runs. Meanwhile, Logan O'Hoppe has been merely stellar, hitting .269 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 35 runs.

The hitters have been bad, but the pitching has not improved. Canning still has produced pedestrian numbers and is part of a rotation that is 21st in baseball in team ERA. Then, he will turn it over to the second-worst bullpen in baseball. No one has emerged on this pitching staff this season to warrant any threat.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can produce some runs as they did on Thursday. Then, they need another good outing from Canning.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Tigers and the Angels are two similar teams. But the Tigers were the favorites on Thursday and failed spectacularly. Moreover, they are just 3-7 against the spread when they have been the favorites on the road. Conversely, the Angels are 18-14 against the spread as the home underdog. But the Tigers have also covered the spread in half of their six recent road games. We expect them to find a way to get some offense going against Canning. Detroit covers the spread on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+126)