ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Corbin Burnes heads to the mound for the Baltimore Orioles as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Orioles prediction and pick.

Tigers-Orioles Projected Starters

Keider Montero vs. Corbin Burnes

Keider Montero (6-6) with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Montero went five innings, giving up five hits and one walk in his last start. He would not give up a run as he took the win over the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Montero is 3-1 on the road this year in six starts. He has a 5.34 ERA and a .288 opponent batting average.

Corbin Burnes (14-8) with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Burnes went seven innings, giving up just two hits and a walk. He would not give up a run in his last start, taking the win over the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Burnes is 7-5 at home this year with a 3.16 ERA and a .268 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Orioles Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +164

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: Apple TV +

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 17th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .262 this year with a .352 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 77 runs scored. Meanwhile, Colt Keith has also been solid this year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 58 RBIs, and has scored 53 times this year. Matt Vierling rounds out the best bats on the year. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 74 runs scored this year.

Riley Greene has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .214 in the previous week with a .267 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Spencer Torkelson has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .348 this week with a .464 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs and a run scored in the last week. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Colt Keith. He is hitting .300 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. The Tigers are hitting .219 in the last week with six home runs and 23 runs scored in seven games.

Current members of the Tigers have 23 career at-bats against Corbin Burnes. They have just two hits. Both of them come from Colt Keith, who is 2-3 with two singles. Jace Jung and Jake Rogers do have a walk each but are a combined 0-4 against Burnes.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are tied for sixth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .237 with a .307 on-base percentage. Santander has 41 home runs, 95 RBIs and 85 runs scored. Also, having a great year is Gunnar Henderson. He has a .281 batting average and a .365 on-base percentage. Henderson has 37 home runs and 87 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 19 stolen bases and 113 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .252 this year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs 76 RBIs and 63 runs scored this year.

It has been a struggle for the Orioles at the plate as of late. Gunnar Henderson is hitting .263 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, James McCann is hitting .200 in the last week with two RBIs but has not scored a run. The Orioles are hitting just .178 in the last week with two home runs and nine runs scored in five games.

Current Orioles have 19 career at-bats against Keider Montero. They have hit .263 against him. Colton Cowser is 2-2 with a double, while Anthony Santander is 1-2 with a double. Still, no member of the Orioles has an RBI against Montero.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Keider Montero has been solid in his last two starts. He has gone 14 innings, giving up just eight hits and a walk while not allowing a run. Corbin Burnes has also been solid as of late. This month he has made three starts, going 18 innings and giving up four runs, with just three earned. Still, he is 2-1 this month. The Orioles are struggling heavily in the last week at the plate. Still, with Burnes on the mound, it should be a tight game and low-scoring. The best play in this one is on the total. Take the under.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-105)