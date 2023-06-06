The Philadelphia Phillies took game one of this interleague series against the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Phillies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Tigers spent nearly seven innings trying to figure out how to just get a hit against Aaron Nola last night. They finally broke through in the seventh. After a walk and then an error, Nick Maton broke up the shutout and the no-hitter in one swing, launching a three-run home run. Trea Turner had his best game as a member of the Phillies in this one. He went four for five with three runs scored, two home runs, and three RBIs. Nick Castellanos continued his hot hitting with a 2-4 effort and an RBI, while Bryce Harper also drove in a run as the Phillies won the first game of the series.

Here are the Tigers-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Phillies Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Phillies

TV: BSDET/NBCSP

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

It was more struggles for the Tigers' offense yesterday. Over the weekend they scored just three runs in three games against the White Sox, losing each of them. Yesterday they scored three runs, but it was all in one swing of the bat in the seventh inning. They are in the bottom five in the league in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging for the year. The Tigers are averaging just 3.1 runs per game over the last ten, which has resulted in them going 3-7 in their last ten games.

Nick Maton had the big hit yesterday, driving in three runs on a home run, while also walking once. Still, he has struggled. He is hitting under .170 in the last month, and yesterday he had his first RBIs since May 21st. Since the start of May, he has driven in just seven runs, struggling to hit with runners in scoring position. Zach Short has been the best bat for the Tigers as of late. He has just one RBI, but got on plenty, hitting .333 over the last week. He has been hot and cold so far this year but is still sitting with a .382 on-base percentage on the year. If he can continue to get on, he will at least provide opportunities for the Tigers to score runs.

The Tigers send Tyler Alexander to the mound today to make his first start of the year. In 16 appearances this year, he has pitched 24 innings with a 6.38 ERA. He has made starts before in his career. Last year he started 17 games with a 2-11 record and a 5.74 ERA. He did have four quality starts last year, and at times showed he can go deep into a game.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies scored eight runs last night, and continue to put up run production. In their last five games, they are averaging over six runs a game, and that has resulted in them winning their last three. The Phillies' offense is not 11th in batting average and slugging percentage while sitting 14th in on-base percentage. They are still 18th in runs scored but have climbed seven spots in the last week. The Phillies will be without their top RBI guys in this one though. Alec Bohm is still on the ten-day IL with a strained left hamstring.

Recent production has come from Nick Castellanos, and he added to that last night. Castellanos has driven in seven runs while batting .464 in the last seven games. He has been hitting well all year. Castellanos is fifth in the majors this year with a .319 batting average. While Kyle Schwarber is not hitting particularly well, the threat of him going long is enough to help the team. In the last seven games, Schwarber is hitting just .185. Still, he has walked five times, hit two home runs, driven in six runs, and scored four times. His on-base percentage is at .313 in those games and is now at .322 for the year.

The Phillies send Taijuan Walker to the mound today. He is 4-3 with a 5.65 ERA on the season. He has struggled in four of his last five starts. Last time out he gave up three runs, including a home run, in just four innings of work. He has given up three or more runs in four of his last five outings, while not striking out more than three in any of them.

Final Tigers-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This is a situation just like yesterday, where neither pitcher going out today has had a strong season. Walker, like Nola yesterday, has shown some glimpses of quality work this year. While Walker is not going to take a no-hitter into the seventh, he can put out a good showing. The Phillies' bats are starting to heat up, and their best players are starting to get clutch hits. That continues today and the Phillies win again.

Final Tigers-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-110)