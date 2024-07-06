Hunter Greene takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Reds prediction and pick.

Tigers-Reds Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene (5-4) with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Greene went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would give up one run and take the loss to the Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: Greene has made nine starts at home this year. He is 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA and a .251 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Reds Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +136

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Reds

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: BSDET/BSOH

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Riley Greene leads the way this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. Greene has 16 home runs and 43 RBIS on the year while scoring 52 times. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .245 on the year with 11 home runs. He has 35 RBIs on the year while scoring 37 times. Mark Canha rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .225 on the year but with a .331 on-base percentage. Canha has six home runs, 32 RBIS and 35 runs scored.

Carson Kelly comes in hot. He is hitting .375 this week with two home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Justyn-Henry Malloy has also been sold in the last week. He is hitting .429 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored three times. Jake Rogers is not hitting well but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .188 in the last week with a home run, but he has five RBIs and two runs scored in the last week.

Current Reds have just five career at-bats against Hunter Greene. Mark Canha has one hit in two at-bats with a double. Zach McKinistry has just one hit in three at-bats while striking out twice.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Spencer Steer has been great this year. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, with 54 RBIS and 41 runs scored this year. He has also stolen 13 bases. Stealing bases great this year is Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is hitting .252 this year with a .342 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 39 RBIS and 59 runs scored. De La Cruz has also stolen 42 bases this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Jeimer Candelario. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .294 base percentage. Candelario has 14 home runs, 40 RBIS, and 30 runs scored.

Will Benson has been great in the last week. He is hitting just .125 but has a home run and four RBIs. He has also stolen two bases and scored two runs in the last week. Jonathan India has also been solid in nthe last week. He is hitting .348 in the last week with a .444 on-base percentage. He has a home run and three RBIs while scoring five times. Elly De La Cruz continues to score runs. He is hitting .208 in the last week but has a double, two bills, and a home run. He has also driven in three runs, stolen four bases, and scored five times in the last week.

Final Tigers-Reds Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to the offensive units of each team. The Reds have not hit well in the last week. They have hit just .182 in the last week. Still, they have made the most of their chances. The Reds have stolen 12 bases, hit seven home runs, and scored 25 times in the last week. The Tigers are hitting just .201 though in the last week. They have hit ten home runs and scored 29 times. Still, the difference in this game will be the ability to manufacture runs. The Reds get on base at a much better rate than the Tigers. They then steal bases well. That will be the difference in this game as the Reds take the win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Tigers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-152)