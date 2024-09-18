ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tarik Skubal heads to the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they face the Kansas City Royals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Royals prediction and pick.

Tigers-Royals Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Alec Marsh

Tarik Skubal (16-4) with a 2.50 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP

Last Start: Skubal went six innings, giving up four hits and a home run. He would take the no-decision as the Tigers lost to the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Skubal is 7-3 on the road this year in 14 starts. He has a 2.93 ERA and a .239 opponent batting average.

Alec Marsh (8-8) with a 4.52 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP

Last Start: Marsh went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would allow just one run in a win over the Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: Marsh is 4-3 in 11 starts at home this year. He has a 4.37 ERA and a .251 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Royals Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -148

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

TV: BSDET/BSKC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .263 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 76 runs scored. Meanwhile, Colt Keith has also been solid this year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 58 RBIs, and has scored 53 times this year. Matt Vierling rounds out the best bats on the year. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 74 runs scored this year.

Riley Greene has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .320 in the previous week with a .379 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Parker Meadows has also been great. He is hitting .308 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs scored. Spencer Torkelson rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .409 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored. The Tigers have hit .263 in the last week with eight home runs and 33 runs scored in seven games.

Current Tigers have 20 career at-bats against Cole Ragans. They have hit .250 against Marsh. Colt Keith is 2-3 with an RBI. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is 2-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are eighth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .332 on the year with a .384 on-base percentage. Witt has 32 home runs and 108 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 29 bases and scored 122 times. Salvador Perez has also been great this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with 27 home runs, 102 RBIs and 57 runs scored on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Maikel Garcia. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .285 on-base percentage. Garcia has seven home runs, 58 RBIs, and 84 runs scored on the year. He has also stolen 36 bases.

Bobby Witt Jr. is also hitting well coming into this game. He is hitting .269 in the last week with a .310 on-base percentage. Witt has two home runs, ten RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Salvador Perez is hitting .318 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and a run scored. Kyle Isbel rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .444 in the last week with a .524 on-base percentage. Isbel has a home run, two RBIs, and eight runs scored this week. The Royals are hitting .254 in the last week with seven home runs and 30 runs scored in six games.

Current Royals have 133 career at-bats against Tarik Skubal. They have hit .256 against him. Salvador Perez has the most success, going 10-27 with four home runs and nine RBIs. Meanwhile, Garret Hampson is 4-9 with three RBIs. Finally, Darion Blanco is 4-11 with two RBIs.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick

Tarik Skubal has been amazing this year. He is tied for second in the majors in wins while sitting second in ERA and WHIP, plus third in strikeouts. He has also allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts as the Tigers have won five of those games. Skubal is also 6-1 since the All-Star Break. Alec Marsh has been solid since coming back to the lineup at the end of August. In 20 innings of work, he has given up eight earned runs, and the Royals are 3-1 in those four games. With two similar offenses and two great pitchers on the mound, the best play in this game is on the total. Take the under in this one.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-112)