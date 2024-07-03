Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they visit the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Twins prediction and pick.

Tigers-Twins Projected Starters

Kenta Maeda vs. Bailey Ober

Kenta Maeda (2-4) with a 5.76 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

Last Start: Maeda went 5.1 innings in his previous start, giving up six hits, a walk, and a home run. Two runs would score against him, while he took the no-decision in a loss to the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Maeda has made seven road starts this year, going 0-2 with an 8.53 ERA and a .324 opponent batting average.

Bailey Ober (7-4) with a 4.30 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Ober went six innings in his previous start, giving up two hits and three walks. One run would score as he took the no-decision in a loss to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: In six starts at home this year, Ober is 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA and a .227 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +166

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Twins

Time 2:10 PM PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: BSDET/BSNO

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Riley Greene leads the way this year. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .349 on-base percentage. Greene has 15 home runs and 41 RBIS on the year while scoring 50 times. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .250 on the year with ten home runs. He has 33 RBIs on the year while scoring 35 times. Mark Canha rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .224 on the year but with a .331 on-base percentage. Canha has six home runs, 32 RBIS and 35 runs scored.

Justyn-Henry Alloy has been hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .313 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has scored three times as well. Matt Vierling is also hitting well. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Tigers have 59 career at-bats against Bailey Ober, hitting .271 against him. Zach McKinstry has been solid against Ovber, going four for eight with three doubles and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is five for nine with a double and an RBI.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are eighth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 11th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Carlos Correa leads the way this year. He is hitting .310 on the year with a .378 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 41 RBIs while scoring 44 times so far this year. Ryan Jeffers has been slugging well this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 13 home runs and 42 RBIs while scoring 32 times this year. Carlos Santana rounds out the top bats of the year. He has hit .251 on the year, with a .329 on-base percentage. Santana has 12 home runs, 39 RBIS, and 32 runs scored.

Byron Buxton has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .353 over the last week with two home runs and eight RBIs. He has also scored six times in the last week. Jose Miranda is also hot. He is hitting .409 in the last week with seven RBIS and four runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is Carlos Correa. He is hitting .471 with a .524 on-base percentage in the last week. He has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring seven times.

Current Twins have 73 career at-bats against Kenta Maseda. They have hit .233 off him with three home runs. Manuel Margot has two of the home runs, going five for 22 with a double and five RBIs as well. Carlos Santana also has a lot of experience against Maeda but is just two for 16 with an RBI. Meanwhile, Christian Yazquez has the other homerun against Maeda but is just one for six.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins not only have the hotter bats coming into this game, they have the better pitcher. For as rough as some of Bailey Ober's starts have been. Kenta Maeda has been awful on the road this year. Expect the Twins to score plenty in a win.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-198)