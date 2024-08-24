ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers White Sox.

The Detroit Tigers are one of several teams in a similar situation as the 2024 MLB season winds down. They have an elite ace-level pitcher and a good starting rotation, but haven't surrounded those premium pitchers with a batting order which can score often enough to produce successful seasons. The Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, and San Francisco Giants are all good examples of teams which have enough good starting pitching to be successful teams, but lack the hitting to create a well-rounded roster which can win 85 or more games on an annual basis. The Tigers and their similar competitors represent deeply frustrating stories to their respective fan bases, because starting pitching is supposed to be the central foundation of a good team. The Tigers aren't a good team, and that really shouldn't happen with the pitching they have. There should be a lot of pressure on the front office to make roster upgrades in the coming offseason.

Tigers-White Sox Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Ky Bush

Tarik Skubal (14-4) has a 2.49 ERA. He is the clear American League Cy Young Award frontrunner entering the last week of August. He has elite stuff and is in command of that stuff. He has a winner's mentality and has enabled his tenacity to foster supreme consistency. Skubal is an intense competitor, but his intensity is channeled into each moment instead of burning too brightly and hijacking his focus. Everything about Skubal has been elevated, enhanced, polished, and developed this season. His trajectory entering 2024 was positive, but this year he has truly taken off.

Last Start: Sunday, August 18 vs the New York Yankees: 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Ky Bush (0-2) has a 3.68 ERA. Bush, in a small number of starts, has been impressive for the White Sox. Because Chicago is a terrible hitting team, Bush hasn't won a game yet, but he has done his job when he has taken the mound. He just needs some run support. If he keeps pitching the way he has been pitching, he should get a win before the season is over.

Last Start: Sunday, August 18 vs the Houston Astros: 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 1 start, 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 7 BB, 2 K

Here are the Tigers-White Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-White Sox Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: -275

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Tigers vs. White Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tarik Skubal versus the White Sox is a mismatch. It would be hugely surprising if the White Sox scored more than two runs against the Cy Young favorite. Detroit should cover minus-1.5 on the run line as long as it can manage four runs against White Sox pitching.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ky Bush is pitching really well and can keep this game close. The White Sox are not only getting 1.5 runs on the run line, but that plus-1.5 spread is attached to a plus-money price, given that Skubal makes the Tigers a strong favorite. White Sox +1.5 is both realistic and profitable. It's worth thinking about it.

Final Tigers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Skubal against the White Sox. Don't overthink this, take the Tigers, and cash a winning ticket.

