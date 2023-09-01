The Detroit Tigers head on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox in game one of a three-game series Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Tigers-White Sox prediction and pick.

Detroit (60-74) is on the tail end of a disappointing season and to make matters worse is the last season we will ever see Miguel Cabrera suit up and head on the field. Cabrera has been a staple in the Detroit Tigers organization for a while now and it's going to be sad once he says his goodbyes. The least that the Tigers can do in this situation is to head out there and put up a fight for Cabrera and put on some good performances to end the season and they head to Chicago tonight to take on the White Sox to do just that.

Chicago (53-81) all but packed it in as they shipped away every piece that made them somewhat of a winnable team for future assets. They look to end the season on a high note with some type of confidence when they host the Detroit Tigers for game one of their three-game series. It's up to those young players to help show the fans and this clubhouse some promise going into the offseason.

Why The Tigers Will Win

With a 9-7 record, 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts, Rodriguez has been a reliable pitcher for the Tigers this season. His consistency and ability to strike out batters make him a formidable opponent for the White Sox.

While Toussaint has shown flashes of potential, his 2-6 record and 4.85 ERA indicate that he has struggled this season. This could work in the Tigers' favor, as they look to build momentum after a recent victory against the New York Yankees.

Why The White Sox Will Win

Despite a 2-6 record and 4.85 ERA, Toussant has shown flashes of potential this season. If he can tap into that potential and pitch at his best, he could be a formidable opponent for the Tigers.

The White Sox have a strong offense, with players like Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada leading the charge. If they can continue to hit well, they could put pressure on the Tigers and give Toussant some breathing room on the mound.

While the Tigers have shown some promise lately, they have struggled overall this season. This could work in the White Sox's favor, as they look to build momentum after a recent victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Final Tigers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox are battling it out to stay out of last place in the American League Central when they go to head to head in tonight's matchup. If there was one team out of the two that has some promise in the figure it certainly would be the Detroit Tigers who have some good young pitchers on their pitching staff to go along with a young core in their starting lineup.

The Tigers send their ace Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound to fend off the Chicago White Sox who send out Touki Toussant who has been struggling for the majority of the season. Toussant is a promising young prospect but this season his struggles have been apparent and tonight's matchup against the Tigers will not make it that much better. Also, the White Sox have been struggling at the plate which Rodriguez should be able to take full advantage of and limit their offensive production. Rodriguez has been a high strikeout pitcher for the majority of the season and going against subpar offense of the White Sox he should have no trouble mowing them down. Ultimately, the White Sox will attempt to get after it but Rodriguez will do a good job at keeping them in check and the Tigers offense just doing enough to get the job done and stay under the total.

Final Tigers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers (-136), Under 8.5 Runs (-110)