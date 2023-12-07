Tim Allen called out by Santa Clauses co-star Casey Wilson over rude and bitchy attitude on set.

Tim Allen faces allegations of being rude by co-star.

According to Variety, Casey Wilson revealed the sentiment on her “Bitch Sesh” podcast. The actress said that working with Tim Allen on an episode of his Disney+ series ‘The Santa Clauses' was the “truly single worst experience” she had ever had. Wilson guest-starred in the show's pilot episode. It debuted in November 2022.

The actress recalls that during a scene where Wilson's character throws things at Allen's character coming down the chimney, Wilson described Allen as “rude.” She also noted that he complained about her allegedly stepping on his lines. Wilson highlighted the tense atmosphere on set, with everyone “walking on eggshells” around Allen. Not to mention his abrupt exit after shooting his scenes without informing the cast or crew.

Wilson expressed discomfort with Allen's behavior, mentioning that he never made eye contact and was “so fucking rude.” She recounted an incident where Allen left the set abruptly, dropping his Santa cape on the floor, leaving the crew to pick up the pieces.

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out,” Wilson added. “And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a bitch.”

Despite the challenging experience, Casey Wilson had refrained from sharing the story earlier due to her friendship with a producer on the show and her children's love for the Santa Clause movies. Tim Allen has not yet responded to the “rude” comments made by his co-star.