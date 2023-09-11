The SAG-AFTRA strike caused so many productions to pause. That included Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega. Tim Burton recently revealed how close they were to wrapping prior to the strike.

In an interview with The Independent, Burton revealed that they had less than two days of filming remaining prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. He hopes to resume production on Beetlejuice 2 after the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes.

“I feel grateful we got what we got. Literally, it was a day-and-a-half left [of shooting],” Burton revealed of Beetlejuice 2. “We know what we have to do. It is 99% done.”

Beetlejuice 2 is the sequel to the 1988 film. The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $74 million at the box office and winning the Best Makeup award at the Oscars. Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton starred in the film.

Ryder, O'Hara, and Keaton all return in the sequel, while one of Hollywood's biggest new stars, Jenna Ortega, also will star in the film. Danny Elfman will also return to compose the score.

Tim Burton's second directorial feature was Beetlejuice. He was fresh off of Pee-wee's Big Adventure at the time. This was the second of a three-film stint with Warner Bros from 1985-1989. Batman came right after Beetlejuice.

Currently, Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled for a September 6, 2024 release by Warner Bros. Depending on the length of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, we'll see if Burton and Co. can resume in time to hit that release date.