Tim McGraw has decided to get into the entertainment production game or something like that (pun intended) as it’s been announced that he will be launching his own media company.

The new media company, called Down Home, is a joint venture between McGraw (with the backing of Skydance Media), EM.Co, and Shareability. Tim Staples, the founder of Shareability, is a co-founder and CEO of Down Home, and Em.Co’s Brian Kaplan is also a co-founder and the Chief Strategy Officer. The company will be based in Nashville, and per the mission statement on the official website, the company is dedicated to “telling relatable stories that capture the essence and spirit of everyday Americans.”

Tim McGraw is one of the most decorated country music artists ever but has also had a knack for acting. Going back to 2004, McGraw has been occasionally acting and appeared in the likes of Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, and The Shack. More recently, he appeared in a couple of episodes of Yellowstone for Paramount+ alongside Kevin Costner and Luke Grims and then starred in the prequel called 1883 alongside his wife, Faith Hill.

On the music side, McGraw is currently doing a run of shows that are both headlining and festival stops after embarking on the “McGraw Live ” tour last year — his first headlining tour in seven years (I went to a show when on that tour for my 14th birthday). He also released a single, “Standing Room Only,” on March 10. Hopefully, we will soon hear news about Down Home’s first projects and perhaps get more of McGraw as an actor.