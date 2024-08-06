We are in an unprecedented time in American politics. President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy for the 2024 United States presidential election, which opened the door for his vice president, Kamala Harris, to step up and run for president for the Democrats. Now, the current vice president needs a potential future vice president of her own. On Aug. 6, 2024, Harris announced her running mate. Tim Walz will be running as vice president alongside Harris in the bid against Donald Trump and JD Vance. It was only a few weeks ago that Trump announced Vance as his vice presidential nominee. Walz has a net worth of $600,000, and in this article, we are going to take a closer look at how he came to his wealth.

Tim Walz's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $600,000

Reports vary widely on Tim Walz's net worth. Some sources claim he is worth less than $100,000, while others pin him as a multi-millionaire worth as much as $19 million. Walz was even accused of having a net worth of $400 million back in 2020, although that claim was later proven false.

Most sources, including barchart.com, have Walz's net worth of around $600,000. While this isn't a small chunk of change, it is a lot less than a lot of his peers in politics. Former president Trump – who Walz and Harris will be running against – is a billionaire, for example.

Walz isn't a career businessman like Trump, though, nor is he a lifelong politician. Instead, Walz made his living for a good chunk of his career as a teacher. Walz taught for one year at WorldTeach in China before he took a teaching job in Alliance, Nebraska. He spent a few years teaching and coaching there before he moved with his wife, Gwen, to Mankato, Minnesota.

Walz taught at Mankato West High School, where he also led the football program as a coach. He led the school to its first state championship in 1999.

Who is Tim Walz?

Tim Walz is next in line to potentially become the vice president of the United States. This is a big change in lifestyle compared to where he started.

Walz is from West Point, Nebraska. He was born on April 6, 1964. Walz is highly educated. After graduating with a class of 25 from Butte High School, Walz earned a Bachelor of Science in social science education from Chadron State University. He later earned a Master of Science in educational leadership from Minnesota State University.

Walz was also a member of the military. He enlisted in the Army National Guard when he turned 17 years old in 1981. He served in the National Guard for 24 years, holding posts in Texas, Minnesota, and the Arctic Circle. Walz trained in heavy artillery, and he worked in disaster response.

He was often deployed overseas for months at a time. Walz was even named Nebraska Citizen-Soldier of the Year in 1989. After 9/11. Walz spent half of a year supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Europe. He was decorated with the Army Commendation Medal and two Army Achievement Medals. Before his retirement, Walz earned the rank of command sergeant major.

Tim Walz's political career

Tim Walz first got into politics in 2004 when he volunteered for John Kerry's presidential campaign. He then first ran for office in 2006 for Congress as a DFL out of Minnesota. Walz won and took office for the first time in 2007. He would go on to be re-elected for a total of six terms. Walz was the highest-ranking enlisted soldier ever to work in Congress.

In 2018, Walz moved on from his extended role in Congress and became the governor of Minnesota. Walz was governor during one of the most critical times in Minnesota's history. During his tenure, Minnesota was at the forefront of police reform and political protests after the death of George Floyd.

Now, Walz has the chance to become the vice president of the United States. He will start campaigning alongside Kamala Harris immediately. So, were you surprised by Tim Walz's net worth in 2024?