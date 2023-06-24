What path can the Minnesota Timberwolves go down following the end of the 2023 NBA Draft?

Minnesota ended the 2022-23 season with a record of 42-40, putting them at second place in the Northwest Division and at the eighth seed in the Western Conference. They earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but fell in five games to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs' first round.

The Timberwolves welcomed two rookies to the roster following the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft. They have 11 players who at least have the option of returning to Minnesota next season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. Centers Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Anthony Edwards highlight the players who will be under contract for the Timberwolves during the 2023-24 season.

Who did the Timberwolves take with their selections in the 2023 NBA Draft? How can they fit in with a roster looking to make another trip to the NBA playoffs?

Leonard Miller

The Timberwolves acquired the draft rights to Miller through a trade that sent two future second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs.

Miller, a former four-star recruit from Scarborough, Toronto, Canada, signed with G League Ignite in 2022. He had from Arizona, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Wake Forest and Washington State, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-10-inch forward averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during the 38 games he played between the G League's regular season and its Winter Showcase. He played alongside now-Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko and Indiana Pacers guard Mojave King last season.

Miller highlighted the experience he gained from playing against high-level talent during a one-on-one interview with the Indiana Pacers.

“Going to the G League helped me prepare so much because of the feel of the game, the pace,” Miller said, via the Pacers. “It's the same rules as the NBA. It's really the same format. We're going up against grown men. The competition is like no other. Everybody's just trying to go out and compete. It's always a battle every night out there.

“It prepared me so much because I've grown so much as a player, on and off the court. On the court, I know where I need to be to really be successful. My game is just more solid. I feel really comfortable out there.”

Miller may take time to grow into a valuable contributor for the Timberwolves. But if he can showcase his versatility at the three and fit well with some of the team's younger options, he can be a fantastic part of Minnesota's future.

Jaylen Clark

Clark, a 6-foot-5-inch guard from UCLA, was taken with the No. 53 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He is a three-year veteran with the Bruins. He played in 90 games and started in 35 over the course of his collegiate career, earning averages of 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist per game. Clark originally committed to the Bruins' 2020 class, passing up offers from New Mexico, Boise State, California, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, USC and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports.

Clark earned the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. He took pride in his defensive ability during a May interview with 247Sports.

“If a team is looking for a defensive guy, I feel like I need to be high on the list,” Clark said, via 247Sports. “Obviously, offense attracts and draws the most attention. But defensively, that’s what I do. I’m expected to make a 150% recovery. They told me I’m going to be even better.

“I’m young. I’m hearing teams understand that and it’s not scaring nobody away that I’m talking to at this moment because they are looking three, four or even five years down the road.”

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin went over how Clark has improved in every one of his three seasons with the Bruins in a Thursday release.

“Jaylen had three great years in Westwood,” Cronin said, via UCLABruins.com. “He improved every season and finished his collegiate career as the National Defensive Player of the Year. We were all heartbroken when Jaylen got injured at the end of the season. He deserved a better end to his career in Westwood, but we're so thankful for his great effort as a Bruin.

“Jaylen is the best perimeter defender I've ever coached, and I am sure he will be just as good in the NBA once he comes back healthy. Minnesota is getting a winning player, and we are all so happy for J-Rock.”