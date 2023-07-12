How did the Minnesota Timberwolves fare during the first few weeks of this year's NBA Free Agency period?

The 2022 free agency period was a busy time for the Timberwolves. Minnesota agreed to a four-year extension with center Karl-Anthony Towns. It signed many different free agents and brought Taurean Prince back on a two-year deal. 10 players either returned to Minnesota or joined the team during last year's offseason, according to NBA.com.

This year, Minnesota joined the many teams who locked down some of their younger stars to lengthy contract extensions. Where the Indiana Pacers re-signed guard Tyrese Haliburton and the Charlotte Hornets brought back guard LaMelo Ball, the Timberwolves brought back guard Anthony Edwards on a multiple-year contract earlier this month.

What grades should the Timberwolves' moves receive after the first few weeks of the NBA's Free Agency period?

Re-signing Anthony Edwards: A

The Timberwolves were able to lock down a 21-year-old All-Star guard until 2029.

Edwards, the former No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game last season. He paved the way for his first trip to the All-Star game during a successful third season in Minnesota, one that saw him lead the Timberwolves in scoring with 24.6 points per game as he played and started in 79 games.

Keeping Edwards under contract for the foreseeable future could help the Timberwolves continue to lay the foundation they need to make another run for the NBA Playoffs. Along with keeping 23-year-old center Naz Reid and adding a few new young players in forward Leonard Miller and now-two-way guard Jaylen Clark, Minnesota could have a solid young core to work with some of the team's more experienced options.

Signing Troy Brown: B

The Timberwolves signed Brown to a two-year, $8 million contract. The deal comes with a non-guaranteed portion for the 2024-25 season, according to HoopsHype NBA writer Michael Scotto.

Brown, who formerly played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, played in 76 games and started in 45 for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 forward played in three games against the Timberwolves last season, including in an October matchup that saw him score 12 points and bring down eight rebounds at the Target Center.

Brown can bring a solid shooting and rebounding presence off the bench at a decent price. He hit 38.1% of his 3-point attempts last season, including four of his five 3-point shots when the Lakers took on the Miami Heat in late December.

Re-signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker : B

The Wolves brought back guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a two-year deal.

Alexander-Walker, the former 17th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged 6.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game last season as he split time between Minnesota and the Utah Jazz. Minnesota would acquire Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that sent guard D'Angelo Russell and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Timberwolves would also add Mike Conley and three second-round picks in the exchange.

Like Brown, Alexander-Walker could be a solid option behind Edwards off the bench during the 2023-24 season.

Signing Shake Milton : B

Minnesota brought in Milton on a two-year, $10 million contract.

Milton is a five-year veteran for the Philadelphia 76ers. He played in 76 games for the Sixers last season, including two against the Timberwolves. He initially spent three seasons with the SMU Mustangs, where he averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 assists per game.

Milton can add more experience and solid production on offense to the backcourt off the bench. Even if the team chooses not to keep guard Jaylen Nowell around, all four signings will ensure Minnesota has the backcourt depth it needs to try for an extended run in the NBA playoffs.