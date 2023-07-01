NBA free agency officially kicked off on Friday and while player contracts cannot become official until July 6, teams and players can agree in principle to contracts. There was a huge flurry of activity once the clock hit 6 p.m. eastern time which is when teams and players could officially begin negotiating contracts. The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the teams who reached a couple of NBA free agency deals right away after they decided to allow Taurean Prince to walk. They followed up the Troy Brown Jr. deal by agreeing to terms with guard Shake Milton in NBA free agency as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milton agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with Timberwolves, per source. https://t.co/H6t05UqO8Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Shake Milton entered free agency after spending his entire NBA career to date with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was originally drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft then immediately traded to the Sixers. Milton was initially signed to a two-way contract and then later signed to a standard contract after an impressive rookie season.

This past year, Milton averaged 8.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists with splits of 47.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was a regular contributor off the Sixers bench playing in 76 games, including 11 starts, in a little over 20 minutes per game.

With the Timberwolves making two signings at the onset of NBA free agency, they're still expected to bring back free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker who was a solid player for them last season.