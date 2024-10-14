Donte DiVincenzo showed why the Minnesota Timberwolves wanted him so badly in the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks during Sunday's preseason game between the two teams, and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards loves the early returns on the trade as he gets acclimated to playing with DiVincenzo.

“F***in' incredible. I don't need the ball,” Anthony Edwards said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “You see it. I'm having fun, man. It's fun to play with Donte.”

In 27 minutes, DiVincenzo put up 15 points, making two three-point shots and shooting 6-for-11 overall during the game, at some points jawing with his former teammates and coaching staff on the Knicks during and after the contest. Anthony Edwards did what we are accustomed to seeing him do, as he put up 31 in the game. The Knicks won the game 115-110, but the starting players who played for the Timberwolves performed well for the most part. DiVincenzo seems like a seamless fit with Edwards in that offense, and his shooting should take pressure off of the superstar.

Due to the financial situation, the Timberwolves were in and the state of the ownership group, many knew that it was a matter of time until the franchise offloaded one of the big contracts. Towns was the obvious move, and the Knicks, who needed a center, were the obvious fit. In addition to DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves got Julius Randle on what is potentially an expiring deal due to a player option he will likely decline, and a protected first-round pick form the Detroit Pistons. Towns was a staple of the organization, but the Timberwolves hope that this trade balances out the roster more.

Timberwolves wrapping up preseason before big tests early on in regular season

The Timberwolves have two more games in the preseason coming this week, one against the Chicago Bulls on the road on Wednesday, followed by a home game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Julius Randle will be able to get on the court on Wednesday against the Bulls. That will be his first game back from the shoulder injury he suffered last season.

It will be interesting to see how Randle and DiVincenzo mesh with Edwards and players like Rudy Gobert this season. The Timberwolves will be tested early on, with the season opener on Nov. 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, followed by another road game on Thursday, Nov. 24 against the Sacramento Kings.

Regardless, it appears Edwards is high on what he and DiVincenzo could do on the court together.