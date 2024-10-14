Who said you can't play hard in the preseason? Anthony Edwards is taking the NBA's tune-up time personally, bringing the intensity for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edwards was everywhere in the Timberwolves' 115-110 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Timberwolves star scored 31 points on an efficient 11-for-19 shooting, including 8-for-13 from three-point range in just 27 minutes.

Despite his offensive explosion, it was Edwards' defense that earned all of the headlines after this one after a video surfaced of him clapping and screaming while defending Jalen Brunson.

As the video made its way throughout social media, fans were in awe of Edwards' willingness to do that in a preseason game.

“Bruh Anthony Edwards is Different.. I ain’t never seen a star Athlete with his caliber getting so excited and pump on defense.. Ant didn’t even care for the rebound he was locked in on Brunson 😭😭,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Lmaoo I’m so glad I bought that fan stock early for Antman. My favorite young player in the league.”

Edwards is also bringing back the excitement to the NBA preseason as the regular season inches closer.

“These preseason games this year ooze so much passion, can they just start the season already,” a fan posted.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves trying to back up deep playoff run in 2024-25

One year after making a deep playoff run to the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves are looking to take it a step further this season. That was evidenced by their last-minute desperation trade attempt to shake up the roster, as they sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and draft compensation.

The changes are interesting, as Randle's fit next to Rudy Gobert in the Timberwolves' front court is murky, but DiVincenzo should provide a huge boost to the team on the wing as both a shooter and a defender. Regardless, Minnesota's ceiling comes down to Edwards taking one more leap.

Edwards jumped from a promising young player to a superstar last season, upping his aggression and his efficiency on his way to averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game. He had a few legendary playoff moments during the Timberwolves' series wins against the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets before running out of gas a little bit in against the Mavericks in the Conference Finals.

Edwards also took a big leap as a playmaker and as a defender, averaging a career-high 5.1 assists per game while morphing into an All-Defense contender.

He has already taken the big leap into superstardom, but Edwards has another small improvement to make in order to truly become one of the few best players in the league. If he can increase his shooting efficiency, become a quicker decision maker with the ball in his hands and continue on his trajectory to becoming one of the premier wing stoppers in basketball, we could quickly be talking about Edwards as a perennial MVP candidate.