Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore.

Probably as frustrated as I’ve seen Anthony Edwards after a loss. Asked him if this was the most upset he’s been after a loss. He said, “hell yeah”. Why was this one particularly frustrating? “I’m mad. I’m mad as hell we lost, because I played bad. I coulda helped us, for sure.“

Anthony Edwards had a subpar performance versus the Nuggets. Just when the Timberwolves were hoping he would do more because of the absences of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Edwards ended up scoring just 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting from the field. That’s way below his season average of 23.7 points per game, but he’s also probably particularly more disappointed over his play in the second half.

During the final two quarters of the game, Edwards scored just four points on 2-for-9 shooting from the floor. He did not seem to play with enough aggressiveness as well, as evidenced by the fact that he did not take a single trip to the free-throw line after going 2-for-3 from the charity stripe in the first half. Edward also missed all his attempts in the game from behind the arc. It’s almost as if his poor play was the major difference that spelled doom for the Timberwolves, who, as a team, shot 51.9 percent from the field while also getting 41 points from the bench.

Anthony Edwards can atone for his poor performance this Thursday against the Toronto Raptors at home.