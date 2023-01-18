Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been on a scoring tear as of late. He’s averaging 28.7 points per game over his last three appearances on 47.8% shooting from the field and 37.5% from behind the three-point arc — it’s no surprise that Minnesota finished with a 2-1 record during this stretch. So when the Wolves travel to Denver to play the two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, every Wolves fan will surely want to know: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Is Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards playing vs. Nuggets

Wolves fans will, unfortunately, have to wait for a definitive answer to this question.

The Wolves have Edwards listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to left hip soreness, per a tweet from the team’s PR department. Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) and Austin Rivers (left knee contusion) are also questionable for Minnesota, while Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jordan McLaughlin have all been ruled out.

Edwards, 21, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Timberwolves. He’s averaging 23.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 45 appearances this season. One area where Edwards has improved since entering the pros is his three-point shooting. Edwards is converting 36.0% of his long-range attempts thus far, the highest three-point percentage of his career.

Regardless if Edwards is playing on Wednesday, don’t expect the Wolves to come out of Denver with a win. After all, the Nuggets own the best home record in the entire NBA at 20-3.