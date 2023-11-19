Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was blunt when talking about Jaden McDaniels' defense while getting the game-winning stop

The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the New Orleans Pelicans in a 121-120 thriller on Saturday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points before fouling out with 10 seconds left while guarding Brandon Ingram along the perimeter. But Ingram missed one of his two free throws, allowing Towns to put Minnesota in front.

The Pelicans still had a shot to win it as time ran out, but Ingram, who had a game-high-30 points, missed a mid-range jumper while being hounded by Jaden McDaniels. That capped a difficult closing stretch for the Pelicans star, who made just one shot and turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter:

A defesa final de Jaden McDaniels contra Brandon Ingram. TWO-WAY PLAYER. 🥷🏽pic.twitter.com/rNzO48aJqh — Pisou Na Linha 🏀🇧🇷 (@pisounalinha) November 19, 2023

After the game, Edwards – who had the highlight of the night with a gravity-defying chasedown block on Dyson Daniels – was blunt in his assessment of McDaniels' defensive prowess, according to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Said Edwards about the Timberwolves star perimeter defender, “When we realized it was an iso, it was over with.”

McDaniels, 23, has rapidly become one of the better all-around defenders in the NBA and came up just short of making one of the two All-Defensive teams during the 2022-23 season. Possessing the length and athleticism combo that he does, the former first-round pick has become a core member of the Timberwolves' roster out on the wing.

McDaniels averaged 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 39.8 percent from three-point range. It's also worth mentioning that McDaniels was the only played in the league to record at least 75 blocks and 70 steals last season.

This year, the Timberwolves wing has seen his scoring drop off to 10 points per game, but his defense has reached another level.

Just ask Brandon Ingram.