Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is joking around and having fun.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took some time for a laugh while out meeting fans with other Timberwolves players. Edwards joked that Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are his sons while meeting a young fan during an event, per Sneaker Reporter. (Click on link below for access to video.)

Kid: “Is [KAT] your other son?” Ant: “Yeah, this my other son right here.” KAT: “I ain’t your son.” Ant: “He’s my tall son, though. I got two 7-foot sons, KAT and Gobert.” Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are too funny 🤣 (via @SneakerReporter)pic.twitter.com/DHUv5nPy5G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 16, 2023

While taking pictures with young fans, Edwards was asked if Karl-Anthony Towns was his son. At the time, Towns was standing next to Edwards. Edwards said not only was Towns his son, but so was Rudy Gobert, another Timberwolves player. Edwards noted that Towns was his tallest son, while Gobert was almost as big. The playful banter seemed to please the young fan at the time.

It's nice to see Edwards in such a jovial mood. The young star has struggled with injuries recently, dealing with a hip contusion that has limited his minutes in games for the last few weeks. Edwards is averaging nearly 24 points as game for the Timberwolves, but has scored only 9 points in his last three games including the team's 119-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 14.

It's understandable to see the players having a good time. Things are going very well for the Timberwolves, who are having one of the better seasons in recent memory for the franchise. The team is 18-5 and in first place in the Western Conference. Edwards and Towns are the top two scorers for the squad.

The Timberwolves next play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Tip off for the game is at 8:00 Eastern. Edwards is questionable for the game due to his ongoing issue.