Here's who the Timberwolves could be looking at as the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves off to easily their best start in franchise history, their 28-11 record places them atop the Western Conference. Behind the Timberwolves' terrific start has been an astounding top-tier defense. The Wolves currently hold a 108.4 defensive rating, two full points better than any other team in the association. While many criticized the Rudy Gobert trade, his transformational presence has turned Minnesota from a poor defense to a team built upon their defense. With Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker leading their point-of-attack D, Gobert’s rim deterrence and three-level defensive play have made Minnesota incredibly tough to score on.

While the Wolves’ defense has been so fantastic, their offense hasn’t quite met that standard. Currently ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rating, Minnesota’s optimization of their star talent hasn’t been perfect. While still toward the top of the league in net rating, it’s clear Minnesota has some room to improve. Averaging the third most turnovers in the league, Minnesota improving their ball security, especially when Mike Conley is off the floor, should be a top priority.

In addition to the turnover concerns, Minnesota could use a bit more floor spacing. Averaging around 32 three-point attempts per game, the Wolves lie in the bottom ten in total three-pointers attempted on the season. One more perimeter-oriented piece on offense with quick decision-making capabilities should be at the forefront of the Timberwolves target list heading into the trade deadline season. Here are our early trade predictions for the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.

Timberwolves stay below the luxury tax

While the Timberwolves should be viewed as true contenders, one essential aspect of team building is the financial component.

Minnesota now lies just $2.363 million below the luxury tax. If Minnesota stays below the tax line, they will receive financial compensation from the teams above the tax. This distribution is evenly split across all of the franchises below the tax line as the teams over the tax foot the bill. While new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have taken control of the team, outrageous spending is likely not in the cards for Minnesota.

With the Timberwolves slated to pay up big time next year with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels’ new extensions, the team will likely prioritize staying below the tax this season in an effort to avoid the repeater tax moving forward.

While some would point to Minnesota native Tyus Jones as a perfect fit for the team’s needs, his $14 million salary is a tough sell. The Timberwolves would have to trade multiple players to even acquire Jones due to NBA trade rules. Then with filling out the roster from there, Minnesota would certainly be forced into the tax. If the Wolves shed some non-minimum salaries, perhaps they could acquire a player making north of $10 million, but it’s a safe prediction to say they don’t do so this deadline.

Timberwolves target guards

After signing a two-year contract this past offseason, Wolves guard Shake Milton has fallen out of the rotation. Due to this, Kyle Anderson has become the team’s backup point guard.

While Slowmo is a key piece in Minnesota, sniffing around the market for available guards is a reasonable expectation. Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright could be a sensible target. The Wizards are an obvious seller and Wright should be available at a low price. A quick downhill driver of the basketball making exactly $8.0 million on an expiring deal, Wright can be a solid rental without sacrificing Minnesota’s cap table flexibility moving forward.

Another reasonable target is Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland. Hyland played his college ball at VCU and showcased impressive deep range and shot-making capabilities. Timberwolves president Tim Connelly drafted Hyland 26th overall in the 2021 draft for the Denver Nuggets.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last trade deadline, Hyland lost his role in the Clippers’ rotation this season. Big-name acquisitions of Russell Westbrook and James Harden have left Bones without a consistent role. While not a true playmaker, his range could help provide spacing to the Wolves’ subpar offense and three-point attack. An affordable $2.31 million salary with an extra year of cheap team control, Hyland is a cheap, obtainable option for Minnesota.

With Minnesota likely out of the running for targets like Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz due to the lack of trade-able first-round draft picks, upgrades on the margins are the most likely outcome. The Timberwolves will look around for meaningful upgrades, but they aren’t desperate. With a reliable top-eight of their rotation, Minnesota is searching for a ninth guy who can shoot and limit turnovers.