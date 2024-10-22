The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off one of their best playoff runs in franchise history, at least since the Kevin Garnett era. Led by Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves went all the way to the Western Conference Finals before getting the boot at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. But while the Timberwolves would've had plenty to build on, they do face a daunting task of winning an NBA title in the midst of a serious ownership feud over the Timberwolves team and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.

Glen Taylor, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Lore headed towards arbitration

Diving into the Timberwolves ownership spat, the issue was dated back since March 2024, in the middle of the Wolves' strong campaign. As we all know, Glen Taylor has ran the team since 1994. Under his ownership, the Timberwolves posted a 1,042-1,342 win-loss card. Moreover, the franchise even underwent a 13-year playoff drought.

Fast forward to today, since Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore became minority owners, the franchise has transformed from cellar dweller into legitimate championship contender. Thanks to Rodriguez's influence, the franchise was able to hire Tim Connelly, who has done a tremendous job as team president thus far.

Initially, Rodriguez and Lore seemed to have arranged an agreement with Taylor to hand over the franchise to the former MLB star and Lore. According to reports, the value of the Timberwolves franchise would soar, probably convincing Taylor to pull out of the deal. Taylor would claim that both Rodriguez and Lore failed to reach the deadline of the final payment. To resolve the case, both parties will need to go through arbitration.

Adam Silver and the NBA have revealed to the public that the league will stay out of the issue, at least for now. Digging deeper into the issue, it seems that both parties weren't also in the same page. Both Rodriguez and Lore had some financial plans ready to be set in motion that would've placed the team still below the luxury tax. However, Taylor wasn't agreeing to their plans, since the limited budget may threaten the franchise's championship hopes.

With both parties entering arbitration, the process begins in November while the results are coming out early next year. It's worth noting that this is all about to happen in the middle of the 2024-2025 NBA season. The Timberwolves are coming off a deep playoff run that reached the Western Conference Finals. But with the ownership spat at play, the entire organization from top to bottom may be facing two herculean issues altogether, both on and off the court.

Consequences after trading away Karl-Anthony Towns

Speaking of the luxury tax, it seems that Karl-Anthony Towns was the first Timberwolves star to suffer the damage. Prior to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Timberwolves pulled off a shocking blockbuster trade. Towns was part of a three team trade that saw him land in New York. The deal also saw the Timberwolves receive notable players such as All-Star Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Towns wasn't traded for basketball reasons, but for the team to actually escape luxury tax penalties, thanks to Towns' massive contract.

Towns was a major piece for the franchise from its dark years all the way to arguably its best era until today. With his shooting and size, Towns spaced the floor effectively and played well alongside NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. As a result, his departure leaves some big shoes to fill for the Timberwolves.

Just by looking at the names that the Timberwolves received, they did get some notable pieces. While Randle isn't Towns by any means, he is showing positive signs in NBA Preseason play. On the other hand, DiVincenzo should provide some additional outside sniping for the Timberwolves. However, it's unknown how much the dynamic will change for the Timberwolves. You don't need to fix something that isn't broken; unfortunately, the Timberwolves didn't abide by this and it could come back to bite them as the season rolls by.

Star players' futures hang in the balance

The ownership spat certainly revolves around the financial concerns of the franchise. While the trade of Towns eased the burden of the Timberwolves financially, it's worth wondering how it impacts the coaches and players, more so the stars. With the ownership of the team hanging in the balance, the stars should also be concerned on which party actually emerges victorious in arbitration.

It's worth noting that if Rodriguez and Lore lose out on the legal battle, the team could face a massive overhaul at least in the front office. Connelly, who was hired due to the influence of Rodriguez could potentially leave the franchise. With Connelly as the brains behind the construction of this Wolves squad, it won't be surprising if some stars decide to take their talents elsewhere.

On the other hand, if Taylor manages to emerge victorious, any NBA fan knows that he is one of the worst team owners based on history. As a result, it's difficult to see any high profile stars like Edwards or Gobert being willing to endure as a cellar dweller during their peak years.