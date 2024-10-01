The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the talk of the NBA for the wrong reasons. After they shockingly traded away Karl Anthony-Towns, reports have circulated about the Timberwolves facing a $100 million loss. On ESPN, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst dropped a truth bomb for the NBA world to see.



“ESPN understands that the Wolves are facing a 100-million dollar financial loss season this year, in the bottom line that they were going to be in the red nine figures,” Windhorst said. “Now like I said, a team accountant could come on here and hold up a bunch of spreadsheets and say that’s not true. I’m not like slamming my name on that and saying it’s assured but from what I understand, they’re facing a hundred million loss season. This is a team that has operated relatively frugally for decades.”



Windhorst makes a solid point about Minnesota being frugal. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor made the team no longer for sale after Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's attempt at buying the team. Despite the ongoing battle between Taylor and the potential new ownership group, it's much more than two billionaires going at each other.

Why do the Timberwolves have a $100 million loss?

Minnesota has one of the most expensive rosters in the entire NBA. They have the second-highest team salary across the league, only trailing the Phoenix Suns. The $218 million roster doesn't factor in Anthony-Towns, who was traded on Friday. In return, the Timberwolves acquired Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Regardless, part of the trade could be due to Minnesota not having enough money to pay Anthony-Towns.

Anthony-Towns has four years and roughly $200 million left on his contract. Nearly $60 million of that is a player option that he'll likely accept. His former running mate, center Rudy Gobert has nearly $100 million left on his two-year contract. $46 million of it is a player option for the 2025-26 season that he'll likely take.

However, the Timberwolves haven't committed to Gobert or Mike Conley Jr. who is on a two-year, $21 million contract. Not to mention, franchise guard Anthony Edwards is under contract until the 2028-29 season. Mismanagement was why Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett requested a trade in the 2007 offseason.

The instability is proving to be worrisome for a franchise that had its first taste of legitimate success in nearly two decades. When the public finds out specifically why they are down $100 million, fans could call for a new ownership group leading Minnesota.