The Minnesota Timberwolves are right behind the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the Western Conference. With the regular season coming to an end, the injuries are going to be a key as they try to navigate a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.
Going into Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Wolves got a concerning addition to the injury report as Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable due to an illness. Other names on the injury report include Karl-Anthony Towns, who is also questionable.
‘UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Atlanta:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Illness
Towns – Left Meniscus Tear
OUT
Clark – Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab'
The Wolves are coming off of a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, 116-107, and Edwards scored 25 points. But, Nikola Jokic had 41 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists as he proved too much for them.
Anthony Edwards out would be a tough blow for the Timberwolves
Edwards is just a few days removed from a 51-point outing against the Washington Wizards, so it would be a tough blow for the Wolves if he isn't able to go. The leading scorer for the Wolves is having a monster season. He is averaging 26.3 PPG with 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists
On the other hand, the encouraging news for the Wolves injury report is that Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable. The Minnesota big man hasn't played since March 4 due to a torn meniscus, so getting him some ramp-up minutes ahead of the NBA Playoffs is a huge step in the right direction.
Edwards was excited when he found out that Towns was able to return for full contact, so the Wolves star dup is really close to finally playing together once again.
“YESSIRSKI! KAT is back, baby!”
Anthony Edwards on the report that Karl-Anthony Towns has been cleared for full contact 😅pic.twitter.com/ByIwYcrmv4
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2024
The Wolves finish their season against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon before beginning their playoff journey, so it will be worth watching to see how Edwards and Towns progress over the weekend.
They need to win another game or two if they want to find a way to land the top spot in the Western Conference, and the health of Edwards and Towns will be important.