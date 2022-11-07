The Minnesota Timberwolves are having an… okay season, all thing considered. After swinging for former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a trade, the expectation was that this team would be a contender this year. So far, though, Anthony Edwards and co. have looked awfully mediocre this year.

However, it seems like trouble might be brewing under the surface for these Timberwolves. Rumors of discontent from Anthony Edwards have started to become louder and louder. During their game against the Houston Rockets, it seems like some of that rumored frustration found it’s way on the court. (via @SangRockets on Twitter)

Anthony Edwards played an entire possession with his hands on his hips and without moving a single millimeter or changing his pose 😭 And the wolves still got an open corner 3 outta it (I don’t show it in clip) pic.twitter.com/H9qhVyZb16 — SangxMobDPOYszn (@SangRockets) November 6, 2022

During the Rockets-Timberwolves game, Anthony Edwards bizarrely stood nearly motionless for an entire play. The former first overall pick had his hands on his hips for an entire play, in what could be interpreted as an act of defiance. You can see that Edwards was supposed to be involved in the play, based on how one of his teammates set a supposed pick for him.

It’s unclear why Edwards would be frustrated during this game. However, fans have some theories as to why the star is acting this way. Perhaps Edwards was frustrated with the Timberwolves after trading away beloved veteran Patrick Beverley for Rudy Gobert. Either way, this play was certainly weird in more ways than one.

The Timberwolves ended up getting the win over the Rockets, with Anthony Edwards chipping in 19 points. Despite the W, though, Minny fans left this game with perhaps more questions than answers regarding their team.