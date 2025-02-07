Anthony Edwards and Dillon Brooks shared a heated moment during Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

Midway through the second quarter with the Rockets up 51-48, Edwards and Brooks were tangled with one another as they refused to let go. This prompted some back-and-forth conversation between the two players, having the officials separate them before things got serious.

Edwards reflected on the moment after the game, calling Brooks a dirty player for his actions while being high on his competitive spirit, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

“Anthony Edwards: “Everybody know how Dillon Brooks is, man. He play dirty. He’s a competitor. I love the competing part, but all the little slick little dirty s*** …,”” Krawczynski said.

“Edwards said Brooks hit him in the face and he fell, and Brooks said “How much crying you gonna do?” Edwards: “We can compete all day. We can talk s*** all day. But when you get to doing that, it’s more than basketball at that point.”

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played vs. Rockets

Anthony Edwards had the last laugh over Dillon Brooks with the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Houston Rockets 127-114.

Both teams went back and forth throughout the first three quarters, seeing the Rockets have a 98-92 lead entering the fourth quarter. However, the Timberwolves ignited by outscoring Houston 35-16 in the last 12 minutes of pull off the victory at home.

Edwards was dominant throughout the night. He scored a game-high 41 points on 11-of-25 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists. He put up 16 points in the fourth quarter, playing a major role in Minnesota getting a much-needed win.

Minnesota has a 29-23 record so far, good for seventh in the Western Conference standings. They are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth spot.

Following Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, the Timberwolves will next host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.