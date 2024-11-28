After the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their fourth consecutive game to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Anthony Edwards had some harsh words to share with the media. The 23-year-old was visibly and understandably upset after the loss, bluntly asking reporters if they wanted to know “why we're trash,” as he sat down.

Once he began speaking, Edwards did not hold back a single thought. On top of calling out his own team for being “soft,” Edwards addressed the fans in the Target Center for being “disrespectful.”

“The fans f****** booing us,” Edwards said, via John Krawczynski of The Athletic. “That s*** is crazy, man. We're getting booed in our own home arena. That's so f****** disrespectful it's crazy.”

The booing from the crowd was not frequent or intense but was loud enough for everyone watching in the arena or on TV to notice. Fans were most notably in distress watching in horror as the Timberwolves let a double-digit lead melt down the stretch of the game.

Minnesota ended up losing to the Kings 115-104, handing them the first double-digit loss of their current losing streak. The result dropped them to 8-10 on the year, just months removed from making it to the 2024 Western Conference Finals as the No. 3 seed in the conference.

How did the Timberwolves lose to the Kings?

After losing to the Houston Rockets in overtime on Tuesday, the Timberwolves found themselves on a three-game losing streak for the second time in as many weeks. However, on paper, a matchup with the Kings the following night was an ideal one to get back on track, considering they had already beaten Sacramento twice in the year.

Instead, more of the same issues continued to plague the team. Edwards accused the team of being “frontrunners” who excel with a deficit but are lackadaisical when holding a lead. That was evident on Wednesday, as the Timberwolves erased a second-half lead to take a sizeable advantage of their own, only to have the long-awaited victory slip through their fingers.

Edwards had a game-high 29 points, but it was not enough. Sacramento's one-two punch of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis combined for 53 points while Malik Monk added 27 off the bench. Fox, in particular, had his way with the Timberwolves' defense, as he seemingly got whatever he wanted in the paint, adding eight rebounds and eight assists to his stat line.

Julius Randle added 21 points in a losing effort with Nickeil Alexander-Walker throwing in 17 off the bench. Mike Conley poured in a season-high 16 points of his own, but no other member of the team reached double figures.

Minnesota has one day to recuperate before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in a nationally televised affair on Friday night. The red-hot Clippers have won six of their last seven games led by James Harden, who is coming off a season-high 43-point effort on Wednesday.