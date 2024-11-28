The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from their loss against the Boston Celtics with a win against the Washington Wizards thanks in large part to James Harden.

Following their a blowout loss against Boston which saw them drain an NBA record 12 three-pointers in the second quarter, the Clippers defeated the Wizards 121-96 on Wednesday night.

James Harden reacts to season-high 43 points vs. Wizards

The Clippers eviscerated the Wizards on Thanksgiving Eve, with James Harden recording 43 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. Harden also finished with four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals while going 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

Ivica Zubac also posted a dominant line of 18 points and 16 rebounds on 9-of-11 shooting in the win, but all eyes were on Harden and his big performance.

“I was just being aggressive,” Harden said after the win. “Being aggressive and good things happen.”

Harden's 43 point game was a season-high in scoring and the 102nd 40-point game of his NBA career. It was also the 68th game of Harden's career with at least 40 points and seven assists, which is the second most 40-point, seven-assist games all time trailing only Oscar Robertson's 72.

Now 20 games in, the Clippers are a quarter of the way through the NBA season. They've been tied for the third toughest schedule in the league, have not had Kawhi Leonard for any of them, and have a 12-8 record.

It's hard to find many people outside of the Clippers' locker room who predicted this kind of start. But James Harden says there are still ways for them to improve.

“We have to continue to find ways to win,” Harden added. “I think defensively, we can still get a lot better. Sometimes we get a little too comfortable, but we're good enough, especially defensively, to where we can still be in games. It's offensively making sure we can know what we're trying to get to offensively, then consistently running, and being efficient at it. But for the most part, we've done a good job. I feel like every team feels this way, but there's a couple games we wish we could take back and win, but that's what the long season is for, so just continue to get better as a unit.”

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue agreed with Harden's sentiments, naming three things he believed the Clippers have to continue to focus on after a quarter of the season is over.

“Keep improving on what we talked about coming into camp,” Lue added. “Taking care of the basketball is one. Getting back in transition is two. And then three, controlling the glass, making sure we don't give up a lot of offensive rebounds. So just continue to keep harping on those same three things, continue to keep getting better with that, and go from there.”

The Clippers finish their four-game road trip on Friday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. The Wolves are on a four-game losing streak and the Clippers will look to push it to five.

After that game, the Clippers return home for a four-game homestand after the trip.