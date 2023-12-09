Anthony Edwards continues to be bothered by his lingering hip injury, as the Timberwolves star exited Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Early in the first half, Edwards exited the game and headed to the locker room holding his hip, as it appears he tweaked it again. Moments later, the Timberwolves labeled him as questionable to return due to hip injury.

Of course it sparked plenty of concerns because Edwards has been dealing with a hip issue since their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ant-Man had a scary fall in the November 28 contest and had to leave the floor. While he was able to return to the bench, he didn't play again and missed their next two games before returning against the San Antonio Spurs last Wednesday.

Edwards was clearly still not at his best against the Spurs, going 4-of-17 for 17 points in the 102-94 win. However, while hopes were high that he would be able to get back to full health, he reinjured his hip once again.

It won't be a surprise if the Timberwolves decide to just let him sit out for the rest of the game instead of letting him back and risking a more severe injury. Clearly, Anthony Edwards needs some more rest and time on the sidelines to let his hip fully heal.

The good thing for the Timberwolves is they have enough depth to hold the fort even if Edwards end up missing a game or two due to the injury. They are also on top of the West, so they have some leeway even if they lose some games. The important thing now is to get Edwards 100 percent healthy and prevent him from suffering any long-term issue.