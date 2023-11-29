Anthony Edwards suffered a scary fall against the Thunder and had to leave the Timberwolves, though he returned to the bench later.

Anthony Edwards gave Minnesota Timberwolves fans a major scare during their NBA In-Season Tournament clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. As he attacked the rim, Edwards fell hard and had to exit the game for some time.

Late in the third quarter of the contest, Edwards saw an opening to the basket, with only Jaylin Williams waiting for him. As the Thunder big man attempted to draw a charge, however, it caused the Timberwolves star to lose his balance while on flight.

It resulted to a scary fall for Edwards, who was seen holding his hips while writhing in pain on the floor. Ant-Man was then brought to the locker room, sparking plenty of concerns about his status for the game.

Anthony Edwards walked off to the locker room after a scary fall Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RJM02hN7CB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2023

Fortunately, after some time in the locker room, Anthony Edwards was able to return to the bench and appeared to be in better condition following his rather concerning exit.

Anthony Edwards (hip) is back on the Timberwolves bench after a scary fall 🙏 (via @SneakerReporter)pic.twitter.com/AfugTUUvyG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2023

It's definitely a major sigh of relief to see Edwards return to the bench without any issue. He is the Timberwolves' best player, so any long-term or significant injury on him is going to be a massive blow to the team.

Hopefully, however, the fall won't have lasting effects on the superstar guard as he continues to lead Minnesota to a playoff berth. The Timberwolves have been thriving with the youngster leading the way, so the last thing they want is to see him get sidelined due to injury.

The Timberwolves beat the Thunder on Tuesday as they stay atop the Western Conference. Edwards finished with 21 points and five rebounds, though he did not play in the game again after his fall.