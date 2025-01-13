The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a very rocky season so far, and their star Anthony Edwards has failed to keep up the same consistent output that he showed in the playoffs last season. part of that has been the changes in the supporting cast in Minnesota, which have forced Edwards into some outward frustration towards just about anybody who will listen.

Some of the people that have been on the other end of Edwards' outbursts have been the officials, either during games or after them. During the Timberwolves' 127-125 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, Edwards made an obscene gesture to an official near the end of the third quarter. On Monday, the league fined him $50,000 for the incident, according to an official statement from the NBA.

“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the statement read. “The incidents occurred with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 127-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 11 at Target Center.”

Edwards has now been fined four times this season, all for varying incidents involving him and the officials. His four fines add up to a total of $210,000, including a monster $100,000 fine in December for saying that an official was “f*****g terrible.”

With that loss, the Timberwolves are now 20-18 on the season as they cling to a play-in spot in the Western Conference. They haven't been able to find the level that they achieved last season when they went to the Western Conference Finals, which is surely part of the reason that Edwards has been so frustrated this season.

The trade for Julius Randle this offseason has completely changed how the Timberwolves play and has drastically altered the short diet for Edwards, who now takes a ton of 3-pointers because most of his driving lanes are clogged up. Edwards has struggled with both that and the amount that other teams are double-teaming him because of the lack of spacing in Minnesota.

All of those issues contribute to the Timberwolves' underwhelming record this season, but they still look like a playoff team in the West. As long as Edwards is on the floor, this Minnesota team has a puncher's chance against just about anybody.