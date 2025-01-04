After Anthony Edwards expressed his frustration about being double-teamed, the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise star added more to his argument. He explained that he's tired of being passive in those situations. “It's not how I want to play… I'm only 23,” Edwards said via Dane Moore on X. “I don't wanna just be passing the ball all night… But the way they're guarding me, I think I have to.”

The 17-16 squad has had a fluctuating season since the Timberwolves traded away Karl-Anthony Towns. The duo of Edwards and Towns is no more. While they have Julius Randle, it's been a bit of an awkward fit. Randle needs the ball in his hands to be effective. On the flip side, Edwards also needs the rock to truly maximize his scoring.

However, teams have taken notice and are doubling Edwards every chance they get. It's reminiscent of Devin Booker during his first five seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Teams doubled him excessively, even resulting in some social media beef. Despite that, though, Edwards has proven to get out of them effectively. However, it doesn't eliminate the frustration when they come.

Can the Timberwolves limit Anthony Edwards being double-teamed?

As long as players continue to make their shots, it might not be a problem. However, as mentioned earlier, Randle needs the ball in his hands. That limits Edwards's effectiveness since he also needs the ball. Still, there are ways to get crafty and maneuver around this.

For instance, Edwards can keep working on his off-ball game. It'll force defenses to figure out if they want to chase him around the perimeter or when he has the ball. Plus, the Timberwolves shooting guard has proven he's an efficient shooter from three. That can be a part of the puzzle.

However, it ultimately comes down to his teammates scoring the ball. If they do that, it'll establish some necessary spacing. Still, that's a major question. Although head coach Chris Finch has developed a quality offense, it can't be too reliant on Edwards. If that's the case, it'll make the offense very predictable and force Edwards into more double teams.

No matter what, he'll continue to fight through them every night. Once he embraces the double teams, it might open up other ways he can be effective. Playing off-ball or being a better playmaker could do wonders for his career. In the meantime, the frustrations will likely linger as long as they keep happening.