The NBA announced that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $100,000 for using profane language during a live television interview.

The fine amount is based in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews, the statement said. The comments game during an on-court interview after the Timberwolves' 113-112 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 27 at the Toyota Center.

Edwards helped lead the Timberwolves back in the fourth quarter against the Rockets, culminating with his three-pointer to give his team the 113-112 lead in the final minute. He was asked to go through the play when talking to the broadcast team after the game, and that is when he used profanity multiple times.

“Man all I knew was the play was for Ju (Julius Randle) to go 14, big small pick-and-roll,” Anthony Edwards said. “Once he picked it up, I mean who else, I gotta go get it, s***. And Keil (Nickeil Alexander-Walker) found me, he cut me off, I'm like s*** I'm going for the win, like Gilbert Arenas said, ‘I don't do overtime, so f*** it.'”

It was a big win for the Timberwolves to move to 18-14 on the season, and Edwards was understandably excited after his role in the game. He scored 24 points with five rebounds and three assists in the game. Julius Randle scored 27 with eight rebounds and eight assists in what is one of his best games as a member of the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo, who came over in the same trade as Randle, added 22 points as well. It was not pretty, but it was a big win for the Timberwolves against a Western Conference competitor that is further up in the standings.

Edwards will have to deal with the financial ramifications for his choice of words after the game, but he and the Timberwolves will still try to build off of that big win when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. The Spurs are just half of a game back of the Timberwolves in the crowded Western Conference, so a win would do a lot in the early going for Minnesota.