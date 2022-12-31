By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards gave fans quite the scare when he fell hard to the floor against the Milwaukee Bucks after attacking the basket.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves-Bucks game on Friday at Fiserv Forum, Edwards tried to muscle his way through traffic only to get blocked by Brook Lopez. However, that also caused him to lose his balance, falling hard to the floor and seemingly hurting his hip.

It initially looked like the injury was bad, though Ant-Man was able to stand on his own power and stay in the contest.

It would have been really concerning if Anthony Edwards was forced to exit due to the hard fall, and while it remains to be seen if he’s hurt or injured somewhere, it’s a good thing that he didn’t seem to sustain anything serious.

For what it’s worth, though, Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum have been on the receiving end of some criticisms after they cheered and then booed at Edwards after his fall–as if celebrating him potentially getting hurt. Plenty of NBA viewers and media personalities called out the fanbase for the rather odd and shocking behavior.

“Anthony Edwards gets to the paint for a bucket, and after applause from the Fiserv Forum crowd for getting up — he is now booed vociferously,” Jim Owczarski of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

One viewer said, “Bucks fans an L rn man. Booing Anthony Edwards for staying in the game after landing flat on his hip.” Another one wrote, “Are they booing Anthony Edwards after getting injured??? Wtf???”

A third commenter said, “Did Bucks fans just boo Anthony Edwards for staying in the game??”



Edwards has yet to react to what happened, though the Timberwolves star certainly won’t appreciate the gesture.