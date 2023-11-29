Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gave an update on Anthony Edwards, who fell hard and exited the team's win vs. Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves' chances of advancing into the knockout stage of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament are slim, but they have much bigger concerns. Anthony Edwards took a hard fall and exited Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Head coach Chris Finch provided an update that should keep fans from entering full-blown panic mode.

“He's got a hip contusion,” Finch told the media postgame, via SneakerReporter. “It was hard to get a rhtyhem offensively against them all night long, so that's the beauty of a guy like Ant. He can kind of create his own offense and do his own thing. And tonight was really an opportunity we needed to have.”

A healthy Anthony Edwards is obviously a must for Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert was dominant and Naz Reid and Troy Brown Jr. were clutch down the stretch, allowing the Wolves to outlast the Thunder, 106-103, even without their All-Star on the floor. Though, the marginal victory means that the team will be the odd one out in the In-Season Tournament's point-differential tiebreaker.

But that is inconsequential when factoring in the health of Ant-Man. Luckily, it sounds like he avoided a serious injury. Although a hip contusion could sideline Edwards for a few games or so and hamper him a bit when he is on the court, a prolonged absence seems unlikely.

Fans will need more information before they can officially breathe a sigh of relief, however. The importance of Anthony Edwards cannot be overstated. A major reason why the Timberwolves (13-4) are currently in first place in the Western Conference is because the 22-year-old is knocking on the door of superstar status.

Edwards is averaging 26.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting, along with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. He scored 21 points versus OKC before leaving the game. ClutchPoints will update you on his condition as more updates are given.