The Minnesota Timberwolves never gave themselves a chance. Anthony Edwards and the team set themselves up for failure with a disastrous start in Monday’s 128-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edwards snapped the Wolves' 0-for-16 first quarter drought, drilling a three-pointer with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. He did everything he could to spark a comeback, finishing with a game-high 44 points for his third straight 40-point performance. Edwards became the first player in Timberwolves history to record three consecutive 40-point games and the first in the NBA to do so this season, maintaining a blistering scoring pace.

Before him, Devin Booker was the last to accomplish this from January 24-28, 2024. Edwards checked out with 4:45 remaining and his team down by 26, finishing 13-for-28 from the field with eight three-pointers.

But Edwards also committed seven turnovers and picked up another technical foul while heading to the locker room at halftime—his 12th of the season. With 16 technicals resulting in an automatic one-game suspension, he's now just four away from that threshold.

The Minnesota Timberwolves rough start against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota’s start wasn’t just rough—it was historically dreadful. The Timberwolves went scoreless for the first 7 minutes and 4 seconds before Rudy Gobert finally put them on the board with a free throw.

Their first field goal took even longer, as they misfired on their first 16 attempts. They became the first team to open a game 0-for-16 since the Philadelphia 76ers endured a similarly frigid start in 2004. By the end of the first quarter, Minnesota faced a 30-12 deficit.

On top of their ice-cold shooting and seven-minute scoreless drought, the Timberwolves coughed up the ball five times in the opening quarter. One particularly rough stretch featured back-to-back careless turnovers. In transition, Terrence Shannon Jr. forced a pass to Anthony Edwards that sailed out of bounds. On the following possession, Naz Reid and Edwards miscommunicated, leading to an errant pass and a backcourt violation.

Edwards’ historic night wasn’t enough to counter Cleveland’s balanced offensive attack. Evan Mobley led the way with a team-high 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks, causing constant problems for the Wolves on both ends. He wasn’t alone, though—Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and eight assists, Darius Garland chipped in 17, Ty Jerome provided 15 off the bench, while Jarrett Allen and De’Andre Hunter contributed 14 and 12, respectively.

All five Cavaliers starters finished in double figures, and the team dominated inside with 56 points in the paint.

Tough schedule ahead for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves

Edwards has been on a scoring tear, averaging 38.8 points per game in February, and Minnesota has needed every bit of his production as they gear up for a demanding finish to the month. Their upcoming slate features three meetings with the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder, along with showdowns against the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets.

The Timberwolves return home to face the Bucks on Wednesday, a must-win with Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to a calf strain.