Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards came under fire on social media on Sunday after a clip of him making some homophobic remarks made the rounds online. Edwards posted a video to his Instagram story on Sunday in which he made some out-of-pocket comments while recording a group of men outside what appears to be a nightclub.

Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner 😭 pic.twitter.com/RQfUWEvpWX — Drew (@PGSupremacy) September 11, 2022

The group of men, who were either shirtless or wearing thin sleeveless shirts, were simply minding their own business, standing in a group together on the side of the road.

For some reason, Edwards took issue with that and recorded them with his phone from his car while uttering NSFW slurs in their direction, out of earshot. Edwards then decided to post the clip to his Instagram account, where he boasts 1.2 million followers.

While Edwards quickly deleted the video from his social media accounts, it should come as no surprise that some of his followers clipped it and shared it online. As everyone knows, the internet is permanent.

Edwards issued a statement attempting to clear the air over his comments. The 21-year-old called his remarks “immature” and described himself as being “incredibly sorry” before going on to say he was raised better than that.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

Edwards is set to enter his third year with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022-23. The team is hoping to see some continued growth and development from the young guard on the court, and it appears he also has some growing up to do off of it, too.

Last year, Anthony Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last year while shooting at a 35.7% clip from 3-point range.