Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

With the Minnesota Timberwolves losing three straight games and dropping to 5-8 on the season, Anthony Edwards wants the whole team to be “desperate.”

Nothing is going right for the Timberwolves so far. After acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the offseason, hopes were high that he’s the missing that would elevate the team to the next level. That hasn’t been the case, as their defense worsened compared to last season (from 13th to 17). Their Top-7 offense from last campaign was also gone, as they now rank 21st in offensive rating.

Sure enough, Edwards is not happy with the way the Timberwolves are playing right now. Aside from their shortcomings on both ends of the floor, though, he feels Minnesota is lacking a sense of urgency to win games. Obviously, he wants that to change.

“We need to come out with a win. Right now, we need to be desperate because we done lost a lot of games,” Edwards said after Friday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Anthony Edwards is leading the Timberwolves in scoring with 21.8 points per game, but even his efforts were not enough to stop their slide. With that said, it’s easy to see where his frustration is coming from.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, things aren’t going to get easier for them in their next few games. After facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, they play the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat next. Both the Sixers and Heat are considered playoff contenders, while the Magic is currently on a good winning streak.

Sure enough, as Edwards said, the Timberwolves need to be desperate enough if they want to win games and put an end to their slump.