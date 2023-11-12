Will the Timberwolves have Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid available?

On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Naz Reid exited the game vs. the San Antonio Spurs with neck spasms. The Timberwolves would go on to win, but Reid did not return to action in their first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament game. In addition to Reid, Anthony Edwards is currently battling a cold, according to head coach Chris Finch. Minnesota takes on the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area Sunday. With the Timberwolves looking to continue their winning ways, one big question remains: Are Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Warriors?

Naz Reid injury update

As of Saturday evening, the Timberwolves updated the status on Reid by listing him as questionable with neck soreness. Joining him on the status report is Edwards, who is also listed as questionable with an illness. This illness caused him to miss Saturday’s walkthrough. Minnesota’s five-game win streak would be in serious jeopardy if both Reid and Edwards are unable to play in Sunday’s matchup against Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Last season, Naz Reid had some phenomenal moments against Golden State, especially in the final three meetings. In those three matchups, Reid averaged 25.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and a block. Reid even capped off a stellar home win for Minnesota last season with a vicious reverse jam off the baseline.

Naz Reid dunk pic.twitter.com/7CWyWSGLF5 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 2, 2023

Golden State has struggled against skilled size so far this season, with losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets. Minnesota presents a unique challenge for the Warriors. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will place a ton of pressure on Draymond Green and Kevon Looney on the glass. Golden State will be playing their second game in as many days in this matchup. If Reid is able to play, the Timberwolves' odds at winning should go through the roof.

Anthony Edwards' availability

Anthony Edwards’ availability is obviously a concern as well. Edwards, who played for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during the World Cup this summer, has had his ups and downs against the Dubs historically.

In 10 career matchups, Ant averages 22.7 points on 42.8% shooting. He has had some marvelous performances, including a 48-point thriller in November 2021, nearly two years ago to the day. He has also had real struggles like his two most recent matchups, finishing with 12 points and 13 points, respectively.

Edwards has been really impressive during Minnesota's streak, so the team is hoping he'll be good to go.

As the Timberwolves prepare for their game against the Warriors, the question on if Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid are playing tonight is still unanswered. Stay tuned for updates.