One NBA scout expressed belief that Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is the NBA's next Michael Jordan.

Anthony Edwards is off to an incredible start with the Minnesota Timberwolves this 2023-24 season. He has been so sensational that NBA scouts are raving about him, with one even calling him Michael Jordan's heir apparent.

That latest tidbit of information came from Tim MacMahon of ESPN, adding that the said scout also said Edwards is close to stealing Giannis Antetokounmpo's crown as the best two-way player in the league today.

“Was talking to some scouts before last night's game, one of them said about Anthony Edwards that ‘he's the next Michael Jordan' … His point is: there aren't very many guys who are that elite offensively … who are also dominant defenders. He's coming for Giannis' crown as the best two-way superstar,” MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

Sure enough, it might be an overstatement to say that Anthony Edwards is the next Michael Jordan at this point in the Timberwolves star's career. However, the scout MacMahon talked to makes a great point about Ant-Man's growth as a two-way superstar like His Airness.

For his career, Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 block per game. So far this 2023-24 season, Edwards is putting up 27.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks. Looking at those numbers, it's not surprising why Edwards is drawing Jordan comparisons.

The fact that Edwards is also taking up the challenge of guarding the opponents' best player, like he did when he locked up Jayson Tatum against the Boston Celtics, is a testament to his growth to an impactful player on both ends of the court.

Edwards might not be at Jordan's level yet when it comes to both offense and defense, but he's certainly working hard to get there.