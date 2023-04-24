Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Anthony Edwards is well on his way to becoming one of the best playoff performers in the history of the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard proved as much on Sunday after he helped the team win Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets and avoid an NBA Playoffs sweep.

Edwards exploded for 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in the Timberwolves’ 114-108 OT win against the Nuggets. He even came up clutch for Minnesota, draining a triple with 11.5 seconds left in OT and when the Nuggets had cut their lead to just one, 109-108.

ANTHONY EDWARDS. CLUTCH. 🔥 The Wolves lead by 4 with 11 seconds remaining!pic.twitter.com/0uqlVfO4G4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 24, 2023

Aside from his heroic display, Anthony Edwards also made history with his incredible stat line in the game. His 34-piece is now his fifth 30-point game in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for the second-most with such scoring output in the postseason for players 21 years old or younger.

Only LeBron James has more with eight, per ESPN Stats & Info. If the Timberwolves can extend their series against the Nuggets, there’s a chance that Edwards also ties LeBron’s record–although it might be a difficult feat considering the situation they are in right now.

That’s not the only history Ant-Man made in the game, though. With his all-around stats, he joined James Harden as the only players in NBA Playoffs history to have a 30-5-5-2-2 game along with at least five made triples.

If Edwards keeps playing like that, it’s not hard to see the Timberwolves extend their series with the Nuggets even further.