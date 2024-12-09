For as animated as he can get after a win, Anthony Edwards can be equally as upset after a loss. Following the Minnesota Timberwolves' crushing loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, Edwards rejected media requests yet again but was still heard on camera in the locker room from adjacent interviews.

Edwards told reporters that he was not interested in speaking due to receiving previous fines for foul language during post-game interviews, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. However, during a later interview with Julius Randle, he was heard expressing frustration with his performance in the loss, admitting that he was “terrible” down the stretch.

It was not the first time Edwards rejected post-game media interviews but was later overhead commenting on his performance. Edwards previously declined a request following a Nov. 10 loss to the Miami Heat before loudly complaining about Erik Spoelstra's zone defense in the locker room.

In the 114-106 loss, Edwards hit a midrange jumper with 4:47 remaining in the game to give the Timberwolves a one-point lead. It would all go downhill for Minnesota from there, as Edwards went 0-for-6 with one turnover the rest of the way.

Edwards' jumpshot that put Minnesota up 106-105 would end up being their final points in the game. The Timberwolves ceded a 9-0 run for nearly the entire five minutes of the contest.

While fans criticized Edwards for his shot selection at the end of the game, he still led the team with 27 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists by the end of the night. However, he also added six turnovers, including the one in the final minute of the game that sealed the Timberwolves' fate.

Timberwolves loss ends four-game win streak

Having just beaten the Warriors two days before their loss on Sunday, the Timberwolves ended their recent road stretch on a low note. Minnesota entered the second game riding a four-game win streak, their best of the 2024-2025 season.

Following their first loss since Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, the Timberwolves get an extended break before making their next appearance. Minnesota will return home but not play again until Friday when they take on the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

The Timberwolves and Lakers recently faced off on Dec. 2 with the former dominating with a lopsided 109-80 victory.The meeting will be the third of four total in 2024-2025 as the two teams are scheduled to see each other for one final time in Feburary 2025. The season series is currently split 1-1 with Los Angeles stealing the first matchup on opening night.

With their recent win streak, the Timberwolves managed to get over .500, even with their subsequent loss to the Warriors. Their 12-11 record through 23 games has them currently in ninth place in the Western Conference.