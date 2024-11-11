Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been red-hot to start his fifth NBA season but managed just 22 points in the team's loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday night. Edwards was evidently frustrated after the game and voiced his complaints with the Heat after the game.

After denying a media request following the loss, Edwards was heard in the Timberwolves locker room about the Heat's zone defense, per Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune. He did not appear to complain directly to the media but made it loud enough for all reporters in the area to hear.

Whether it was a joking complaint or not, Edwards has historically struggled to score against the Heat. He scored 32 points against them in his previous run-in with Miami but has averaged just 23.2 points per game in nine games against Erik Spoelstra. While still impressive scoring numbers, he has hit 10 or more field goals against the Heat just four times.

The Heat's defense was the story of the meeting on Sunday, one that Miami took 95-94 on a Nikola Jovic game-winning layup. Edwards shot just 8-for-24 from the field, including 4-for-14 from three-point range, as the entire Timberwolves team shot below 40 percent. Minnesota's 94 points scored in the game was their lowest total of the year.

Edwards is just coming off a summer in which he spent significant time with Spoelstra and Heat center Bam Adebayo. The trio were all members of the 2024 United States Olympic basketball team that brought a gold medal back to American soil.

Timberwolves prepare for back-to-back against Trail Blazers

Edwards will get less than 48 hours to cleanse his mind of the Heat's zone defense before he must hit the court for the 11th time of the year. The Timberwolves will leave Minneapolis after the game to prepare for two road games against the Portland Trail Blazers in consecutive days.

The last time the two teams met, Edwards dropped 37 points on the Trail Blazers. His point total was boosted by a season-high nine three-pointers. The scoring mark tied his season-high total as Minnesota cruised to a 127-102 win.

On the year, Edwards' 28.3 points per game is sixth in the league. He is the surprising leader in three-pointers made per game with 54 while connecting on a career-high 46 percent clip in the small sample size.

The Trail Blazers are currently led by forward Jerami Grant, who is averaging 18.1 points per contest. Seventh-year guard Anfernee Simons is adding 17.5 points per game thus far, a considerable decrease from the 22.6 he posted in 2023-2024.